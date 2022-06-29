Village administrative Officer In Tamil Nadu Befriended Woman And Later Raped Her

The Cuddalore village administrative officer (VAO) who committed a woman's rape is being sought after by the all-female Cuddalore police. The VAO of Sedapalayam, S Ilaiyaraja, 43 years old, of Vannarapalayam has been recognized as the accused.



After the woman complained on Monday, the VAO fled to get escape as he realised that the police had opened an investigation into him.

The incident took place a few days ago, when the 28-year-old woman from Cuddalore Old Town went to the VAO to have the name of a plot of land she had purchased changed. The VAO became friends with the woman and pledged to offer every assistance. He took her to Mamallapuram for sightseeing on June 18. He captured and made situation normal while clicking selfies.

According to the police, he did not allow her to go when she tried to flee and then sexually assaulted her twice while they were lodge guests.On June 27, the woman reported the incident to the police.

Ilaiyaraja was arrested and sought after after the police filed charges against him under sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or coercing a woman into marriage), 376 (punishment for rape), 506 I (punishment for criminal intimidation), and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, reported The Times Of India.