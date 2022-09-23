Woman Believed To Be Dead Came Back Home In Chennai

S Chandra, 72, who was believed to have died in a train accident returned home one day after being 'buried' by her family, in a scenario straight out of a Kollywood film. The astonished family was forced to give an explanation for the street signs advertising funerals.

After being struck by a train, Chandra was thought to be dead, and her son had 'recognised' her body. According to the police, Chandra, who lives in Ambedkar Nagar in Guduvanchery in the Chengalpattu district, was visiting her oldest son Vadivelu (48), who works in Koovathur for a private company. Her husband died a long time ago.

A senior police official stated that Chandra used to travel around 22 kilometres from her home to a temple in Singaperumal Koil, Hanumanthapuram, whenever she was feeling down. Chandra went to the shrine on Monday but never came back. Vadivelu filed a report of a missing individual. Vadivelu learned on Tuesday night that an elderly woman had been struck by a suburban train. Police from Tambaram Railway filed a report and summoned Vadivelu to the morgue for identification.

According to identification markers on the body, it was determined that the deceased was Chandra because she had worn the same saree as his mother and because his face was irreparably scarred.

Meanwhile, after performing the last rituals, the family received the body and buried her. On Thursday morning, while the family was preparing to perform a special pooja, Chandra unexpectedly walked home. The body was unearthed and sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital while the police notified the revenue officials. Further research is being done.