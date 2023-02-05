Youth Studying In College Detained For Allegedly Robbing A Bank

After being motivated by the newest movie, Thunivu, an 18-year-old diploma student was detained in Tirupur on Saturday for attempting to rob a bank. J Suresh (18), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Alangiyam, was the person who was detained; he was enrolled in a private polytechnic college in the area.



As per the police, the crime happened on Saturday at a Canara bank branch in Alangiyam, close to Dharapuram. Around 1:00 PM, a young man entered the bank while wearing a headscarf, a face mask, and gloves.



He demanded cooperation from the workers and customers and threatened them with a rifle, a knife, and a phoney time bomb. The Alangiyam police, however, hurried to the scene after the bank personnel activated the siren.

The patrons attacked the kid with a fire extinguisher and detained him as he attempted to pick up a dropped knife from the floor. He was afterwards turned over to the police. He was attacked by the patrons and sustained a head injury; he was then taken to the Dharapuram government hospital. Police reported that his condition is stable.

Police official claimed that Suresh was motivated to attempt the robbery by the movies Thunivu and Gorilla. The investigation showed that he had ordered the hijab, toy gun, and face mask online.