4 Premium Smartphones to Buy in October 2023: iPhone 15 Pro and more

The best flagship, top-of-the-line, stylish smartphones come with the coolest features on any device. These premium phones feature gorgeous screens, good cameras, fast charging, wireless charging, and IP ratings. These things make the phone work great, look great, and do many different things. However, choosing the best one can be tricky since so many options exist. So, to help you, we have compiled a list of the best flagship phones you can buy in India this October. The list includes the iPhone 15 Pro and three other excellent phones.



1. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The only major things that separate the iPhone 15 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro Max are the size and price. But other than that, this year, the iPhone 15 Pro is probably the best Pro upgrade to come to the iPhone in a long time. The ergonomics are better; the weight is reduced thanks to the titanium frame, the bezels are thinner, the Type-C port has arrived, there is an Action button, you can now record Log videos from an iPhone, and the list goes on and on. Of course, the prices have significantly increased, but if you want the best, there is nothing less than the iPhone 15 Pro series. However, note a substantial price difference of Rs 25,000 between the 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max. Either way, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are solid flagship phones to buy right now.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is arguably Samsung's best phone right now. Of course, it costs over Rs 1,50,000 in India, but if you are okay with spending a lot of money and want the best phone with top-notch features, especially one different from regular flat phones, then the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is the way to go. It has a beautiful 6.2-inch outer display and a large, very bright 7.6-inch sAMOLED display, similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, has 12GB of RAM, offers up to 1TB of storage, is waterproof, and its cameras work well day and night. The hinge is sturdy, and there is now almost no gap between the screens when closed. If you're looking for the best foldable phone or one of the best phones overall, and money is no object, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is your best option.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is one of the most stylish phones you can get, and there are good reasons for that. It has a gorgeous 6.8-inch, sharp, bright display and refreshes at a smooth 120Hz. The camera setup is also unique, with a massive 200MP primary camera, a wide-angle camera, and two telephoto cameras. Plus, it comes with a nifty S Pen for taking notes and drawing. Inside, it's powered by the super-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the fastest for Android phones. It has plenty of RAM (12GB) and up to 1TB of storage options. The battery is also large (5000 mAh) and lasts all day on a single charge. Simply put, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best non-foldable Samsung phone you can get right now and the three most premium flagship phones you can consider buying. Yes, it's not cheap, but it's worth every penny.

4. OnePlus 11 5G

If you're looking for a top-tier flagship phone without breaking the bank, consider the OnePlus 11 5G. It starts at Rs 56,999 in India for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This phone offers excellent value for money. It has an attractive design, runs quickly with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and features a 120Hz curved display. A large 5000mAh battery easily lasts a whole day on a single charge. And if you need to charge, it supports 100W charging with the provided charger! Thanks to options of up to 16 GB of RAM, you can handle multiple applications at once without slowing down. The camera captures good photos and videos, making the software easy to use. If you're looking for a high-quality phone without a high price tag, the OnePlus 11 5G is a fantastic option. For the ongoing sale, the starting price is currently reduced to Rs 49,999.



