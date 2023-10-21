5 Best Gaming Smartphones: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Xiaomi 13 Pro and More

Nowadays, smartphones offer a great gaming experience on the go. While these devices are especially aimed at gamers with a flagship processor, they are also equipped with good cameras and offer long battery life, making them ideal for most smartphone users.



So, if you are looking for a similar gaming smartphone, check out these best gaming smartphones you can buy to satisfy the gamer, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iQOO 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.



1. iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro SoC, which is Apple's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has promised console games on the device, and games like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding could arrive soon. It has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor on the back.



2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, combined with the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 operating system and a 2X AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now sees an increase in the megapixel count to 200MP. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2x wider OIS.



3. iQOO 11: The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It has a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP primary sensor to capture incredible photos, thanks to the V2 chip. Additionally, it has 120W FlashCharge support, which charges the phone to 10% in just 25 minutes.



4. Xiaomi 13 Pro: The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and LPDDR5X RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 120W.



5. Realme GT 2 Pro:Despite having a lower processor than its competitors, the Realme GT 2 Pro is still an excellent option for gamers. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers it with a Max stainless steel vapor cooling system. The phone features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.