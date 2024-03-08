5 Reasons to Choose Formovie XMing Page One Projector for Your Home

The era of normative home entertainment is over, and consumers are looking to explore options that offer adaptability, cutting-edge innovation, and exceptional features. Take the Formovie XMing Page One projector, which has everything a user could possibly dream of, including superior audio-visual performance, a compact design, and versatile connectivity options.



Here are five reasons why Formovie Xming Page One is the only smart choice for those seeking a transcendent theatre experience right at home:

Google TV Integration and Native Netflix Support

Formovie Xming Page One is the world's first projector with Google TV integration and certified native Netflix support. It is brought to India by Formovie, a top-tier laser TV and projector enterprise and also offers seamless and direct access to a vast variety of content. The Xming Page One easily adapts to any content genre and effortlessly integrates with popular streaming services. Additionally, the Built-in Chromecast feature enables wireless screencasting and enhances the ease and flexibility of content sharing.

Superior Audio-Visual Performance

The world-class projector boasts 300 ANSI Lumens brightness, 2000:1 contrast ratio, 1080p Full HD resolution, Omnidirectional Auto-Correction, and Obstacle Avoidance to ensure that visuals have clarity, depth, and colours that seem to be distilled from life. Additionally, Dolby Audio, powered by Boston Acoustics, provides immersive, all-enveloping cinematic sound. Sound enthusiasts will also appreciate the variety of multiple audio modes, including Game, Cinema, Music, News, Sports, Standard, and User-Defined.

Multiple Connectivity and User-Friendly Options

The projector also features dual-band 2.4/5GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 (ARC), USB 2.0, and a headphone jack.This enables fuss-free integration with multiple devices. Other never-before features include an intuitive interface, diverse video modes catering to different preferences, and flexible installation options for both desktop and ceiling setups.

User-Friendly Features

The biggest test of a home entertainment device is the plug-and-play ease it offers and just how adaptable it is to use. Formovie Xming Page One meets this challenge with supreme ease as it offers never-before features, including an intuitive interface, diverse video modes catering to different preferences, and flexible installation options for both desktop and ceiling setups.

Compact, Futuristic Design:

The projector comes in a stylish Dark Spring Green colour and has sleek dimensions of 207.4 x 190.5 x 127.4 mm. It is incredibly light at just 2.07kg and offers in just one compact package, a remote control, power cable, user manual, and a warranty card in multiple languages. It lends itself to just about any installation set up and adds to the aesthetic beauty of any living space.

Priced at Rs. 39,999/- (All Inclusive), the Formovie Xming Page One Smart Projector is available in India.