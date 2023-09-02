Aditya L1 Mission: Countdown Starts; Where to watch Live stream

Following the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is ready to embark on another momentous mission, this time to the Sun. The mission, named Aditya L1, will take off from Launch Pad 2 of the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota today, at 11:50 am, September 2. It is India's first space observatory-class solar mission that aims to unravel the mysteries of the Sun, such as the cause behind Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), solar flares, solar weather and more.



The Aditya L1 mission will travel 1.5 million kilometres to reach the Lagrange 1 point, where it will observe the Sun for 5 years. During this time, it will study the Sun's corona, as well as solar flares, solar winds, and coronal mass ejections, which play a crucial role in space weather.



Yesterday, ISRO chief S Somnath said that after the launch of Aditya L1, ISRO's next target is Gaganyaan, which will take place in the first week of October. The ISRO chief also shared more details about today's launch. He explained that the launch would take place at 11:50 am; he added, "Aditya-L1 satellite is for studying our Sun. It will take another 125 days to reach the L1 point. This is a very important launch."



Aditya-L1 mission: Where to watch the launch live stream



You can follow the live broadcast through the ISRO YouTube channeland watch the broadcast.Currently, 630,246 people are watching the broadcast. ISRO will continue to observe all conditions till launch and will take an appropriate decision in case the spacecraft may be compromised as a result of launch. To achieve its mission objectives, ISRO's Aditya L1 spacecraft is equipped with innovative technology and a wide array of sensors that will help conduct various studies of the Sun during its nearly five-year mission.