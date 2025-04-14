New Software Offers Advanced Tools for Project Management, and Specialist Assesses the Specific Relationship with DevOps

The dynamism required in Project Management has been supported by the same dynamism offered by new software available on the market. The innovation seen through these new platforms has opened up possibilities for improvements in work processes, and the use of resources like DevOps has stood out.

Studies show that in 2023, over $5 billion was invested in the development of new software aimed at improving Project Management. This is another market that underwent changes, but also progress, after the COVID-19 pandemic. The identified needs make projections quite promising for investments expected until 2030.

Part of the advancement of these tools pertains, for example, to the adaptation of work in conjunction with virtual meeting platforms. In addition to meetings, the very development of projects in an integrated and virtual manner falls under this list of advancements in this new horizon. This is because the new global scenario doubled the option for teleworking in the organizational world post-pandemic, starting in 2022.

Among professionals qualified to analyze this, we spoke with Avinash Putta, who holds a degree in Civil Engineering from India and a master’s degree in Computer Science and Information from Magnolia, Arkansas, USA. Besides his direct experience in technological advancements, the Indian expert's background also includes process optimization and promoting collaboration between development and operations teams.

Part of his curriculum was built with experience on the DevOps platform, which combines communication, collaboration, and organizational integration, among other elements. All of this aims to enhance operations, often based on teamwork.

"It’s because of the integration of all these characteristics that the platform is seen as one of the key allies for Project Management in an organization today. It is an application that goes beyond theoretical aspects, as it facilitates interaction and collaboration from each individual involved in every stage of the project," says the specialist.

Also skilled in optimizing teamwork, Avinash Putta has completed several projects using the benefits resulting from these new platforms. The engagement of the team and stakeholders is a major achievement that increases the list of organizational progress made.

The history of mechanisms supporting Project Management began during the 1950s. Almost simultaneously, the intensification and refinement of concepts came with the creation of the institute responsible for managing strategies, the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Less than two decades later, the institute created the PMBOK, a kind of guide, also regarded as the main book for Project Management, addressing scope, quality, and measured risks. It is important to note that, within the principles of the field, there is a distinction between projects and operations, regardless of the area of analysis and application of both situations.

While operations are linked to something ongoing, routine, and less flexible, projects require a more specific approach, as they are aimed at temporary plans. Based on this, the specialist took the opportunity to elaborate on the gains achieved.

"Another advantage of the new resources is the ability to make projects more personalized. At first, planning is the main target for optimization, but other aspects, even if secondary, are included in this scope of improvements. The team's adoption of the changes also flows more rapidly, and areas like People Management begin to follow the same path of new horizons and added capabilities," explains the specialist.

Since the first half of 2022, Avinash Putta has been a DevOps Engineer at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. The resolution methodology encompasses infrastructure, culture, and operations within organizations. There, he improved code deployment efficiency by automating processes with CI/CD pipelines (in short, pipelines are step-by-step maps for project planning processes).

Moreover, he also automated routine tasks, freeing the team to focus on more complex issues and innovations. He automated manual tasks using scripting languages such as Python or Shell, which increased the team's productivity levels. His range of services, more directly tied to data analysis, also includes facilitating training sessions for the team on the latest DevOps practices, boosting skills and productivity.

Returning to the topic, one of the main tools in the area, based on more traditional concepts, is called 5W2H. These are seven questions asked in a basic yet essential path to drive a structured project. Who, how, how much, what, why, where, and when are the questions that guide the planned approaches.

With tools like DevOps, for specialists, the flow dictates the rhythm, and planning thus adopts a more flexible path. While the questions focus on formulating strategies and then moving to analysis, the interaction provided by new platforms reaches a higher level of agility.

"Agility is just one of the aspects to be improved. When we talk about the new capabilities achieved, it’s a roadmap that involves another level of quality, as well as engagement from stakeholders, as we mentioned earlier. It's a matter of speed and efficiency for the entire management process, from planning to control, including leadership and the organization of each resource," adds the specialist.