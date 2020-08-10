Airtel launches 'Ultra-Fast 4G' services in Andaman and Nicobar

Airtel on Monday alleged that it had become the first mobile operator to launch 'Ultra-Fast 4G' services in the union territory Andaman and Nicobar, with the authorising of the fiber link.

"The fiber link will be a game-changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in future for customers. We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

"The new fiber link marks a major milestone in India's digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for taking the time to launch this key digital infrastructure," he further added.

On July 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair using video conferencing. The submarine cable will connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island and Rangat.

PM Modi said that submarine OFC would connect Andaman and Nicobar to the rest of India and it shows the Centre's commitment to improving the living standard of the island people.

"This optical fibre cable project, connecting Andaman and Nicobar with rest of the country is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. Be it online classes, tourism, banking, shopping or telemedicine, thousands of families in Andaman-Nicobar will now get its access," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said better internet connectivity has now become the top priority of any tourist destination and expressed confidence that tourists going to Andaman will be the biggest beneficiary of this facility.

"High Impact Projects are being expanded in 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar. The major problem of mobile & internet connectivity has been resolved today. Apart from this, physical connectivity through road, air and water is also being strengthened," said PM Modi.