Airtel's Video Conferencing Service BlueJeans Launched

Airtel has joined hands with Verizon-backed BlueJeans for its video conferencing platform in India. JioMeet is available for all users, whereas Airtel BlueJeans will be offered only to its enterprise customers.

Airtel did not launch its video conferencing platform officially yet. However, it has been listed on Airtel's website, which was first spotted by OnlyTech. Initially, Airtel BlueJeans will be offered with a free trial offer, and the service will be activated within 24 hours. Airtel will also provide customised plans for its video service as well.

The BluJeans also brings down Indian dial-in, per-call cost to ₹0.50. It will also be furnished with Airtel Audio Bridge which offers Indian/international local dial-in facility on an unlimited or pay-per-use model. In Airtel BlueJeans, all calls are encrypted with AES-256 GCM encryption. It also has a provision of two-step authentication for the meetings. The BlueJeans user data will be stored in India says Airtel.

Airtel BlueJeans also supports HD video calling with Dolby Voice support. It also brings one-touch access to schedule, join and host meetings. 'Smart Meetings' feature in BlueJeans will capture the most important discussion points, assign action items and provide highlight reels also.

BlueJeans from Airtel can be integrated into other platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Workplace by Facebook, Office 365, Google Calendar, Slack, Splunk and Trello. The video conferencing platform BlueJeans also has a waiting room which gives hosts better control over participants.

Airtel is the newest entrant in the video conferencing section, soon after Jio launched JioMeet. Airtel BlueJeans is aimed more towards enterprises. It is in competition with s Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.