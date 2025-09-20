Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Kicks Off September 23: Big Discounts on Smartphones, Bank Offers and More

Amazon India has officially announced the return of its much-awaited annual shopping event — the Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, starting September 23. Shoppers can look forward to exciting discounts across smartphones, accessories, and electronics, with special perks lined up for Prime members.

The sale promises attractive offers on top smartphone brands, including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, Lava, and OPPO. From flagship devices to mid-range performers, the event covers a wide spectrum of gadgets, ensuring something for every budget.

One of the key highlights of the sale is the exclusive 24-hour early access for Amazon Prime members, who also enjoy free and faster deliveries, streaming perks, and up to 5% cashback on purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Big Smartphone Discounts on Top Brands

Several popular models are listed at their lowest prices of the year. Here are some of the spotlight deals:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G – Starting at ₹71,999 with no-cost EMI up to nine months. Features include a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and built-in S Pen.

– Starting at ₹71,999 with no-cost EMI up to nine months. Features include a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and built-in S Pen. Apple iPhone 15 – Available at ₹45,249 after bank offers. Equipped with a 48MP camera, A16 Bionic chip, and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

– Available at ₹45,249 after bank offers. Equipped with a 48MP camera, A16 Bionic chip, and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. OnePlus 13R – Priced from ₹35,999 with an instant bank discount of ₹2,000. Boasts a 6,000mAh battery, 1.5K ProXDR 120Hz display, and a 50MP Sony camera.

– Priced from ₹35,999 with an instant bank discount of ₹2,000. Boasts a 6,000mAh battery, 1.5K ProXDR 120Hz display, and a 50MP Sony camera. iQOO Neo 10R 5G – Starting at ₹23,999 with coupon savings. Comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display.

– Starting at ₹23,999 with coupon savings. Comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. Redmi A4 5G – Priced at ₹7,499, featuring a 6.88-inch HD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 5,160mAh battery.

– Priced at ₹7,499, featuring a 6.88-inch HD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 5,160mAh battery. realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G – Starting at ₹9,999 with coupon offers. Includes a 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

Other devices on sale include the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, OnePlus 13s, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, OPPO Reno 14 Pro, and the Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition, among others.

Bank Offers and EMI Options

To make purchases more accessible, Amazon India is rolling out instant bank discounts, exchange deals, coupon offers, and no-cost EMI plans up to 24 months. Shoppers using SBI credit and debit cards will also get an additional 10% instant discount on select purchases.

Why Prime Membership Matters

Prime subscribers continue to enjoy exclusive benefits during the festival sale. Along with early access, they get faster deliveries, streaming entertainment, and unlimited 5% cashback when using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The membership is available starting at ₹399 per year.

As festive shopping heats up, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is expected to draw massive participation from bargain hunters and gadget lovers alike. With heavy discounts on flagship smartphones, easy financing, and partner bank offers, this year’s sale promises to be one of the biggest shopping bonanzas yet.