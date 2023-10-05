Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Buy OnePlus 11R for Rs 34,999

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is scheduled for October 8, and the e-commerce platform has revealed most of the deals on many 5G phones. One of them is also the OnePlus 11R, which will receive a big discount on Amazon. Amazon's sales page reveals that the OnePlus 11R will be available at an effective price of Rs 34,999. But is this 5G OnePlus phone worth buying? Let's find out.



Amazon OnePlus 11R: Deal explained



The OnePlus 11R will be listed with a price tag of Rs 39,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, but there will also be a Rs 3,000 discount coupon. This coupon option will be visible on the OnePlus 11R Amazon sales page and must only be clicked. The discounted amount will be reflected when you go to the payment window. With this coupon, the price will effectively drop to Rs 36,999. There will also be an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI bank cards, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 34,999. This would be a steal of a deal for several reasons.

Before looking into the reasons, it is essential to note that Amazon's upcoming Diwali deals will be available to people a day early if they have a Prime membership. For non-members, the sale will begin on October 8.