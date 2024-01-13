Live
- Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus: Leaked Features and Upgrades
- Telangana: Eleven-year-old boy dies of electric shock in Attapur while flying kites
- E-bike craze in high gear at CES 2024! Some tout ChatGPT, others Apple AirTags; know what's up
- Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog
- Delhi Police ASI shoots himself to death during night duty
- Delhi records coldest morning with min temp of 3.6 degrees
- Top 5 Must-Have Appliances for a Smarter Living Space
- MP Vijayasai introduces ministers to party leaders
- Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam commenced in Tadepalligudem
- Telangana: RTA staff launches inspection of private travel buses at LB Nagar
Just In
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale- Great Offers on Your Favourite Smartphones
Highlights
Avail 10% instant discount with SBI credit card & EMI transactions on smartphones from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, realme, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Honor, Motorola, POCO and many more.
Kickstart your New Year with Amazon.in's Great Republic Sale offers enticing deals and offers on one of the widest selection of latest smartphones and accessories from popular brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Motorola, HONOR, POCO and more. Customers can also avail of exciting affordability options such as No Cost EMI and Exchange offers.
Check out all the deals here.
- Apple iPhone 13: This Super Empowerer smartphone comes with a 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. Ensuring lightning-fast performance, this beast comes embedded with an A15 Bionic chip. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 48,999 including bank offer.
- HONOR 90 5G: Honor 90 5G, a Vivid Display Master comes with an extraordinary performance and features. This smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor that can provide exceptional performance. Additionally, this device comes embedded with a 200MP main & 50MP Selfie camera delivering exceptional pictures. Get this crazy deal on Amazon.in for INR 19,999 including bank offer.
- iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: A Gaming Genius by iQOO comes equipped with 3D Curved AMOLED Display, snapdragon 782G and MediaTek Dimensity 7200, along with smart features such as liquid cooling system, motion control and 66W FlashCharge. This is the slimmest and the lightest smartphone in the segment. The deal price for this smartphone will be revealed during the Great Republic Day Sale
- itel A70: This Awesome Multitasker delivers powerful performance and comes with 12GB RAM, 6.6HD IPS display with dynamic bar and 8MP selfie camera with flash. This sleek design smartphone comes embedded with 5000mAh for extended usage. Get this on Amazon.in at INR 6119 including a bank offer.
- Motorola razr 40 Ultra: This Flip Supermeo is the world's largest display and slimmest flip smartphone comes with 6.9"" FHD+ pOLED display external display, 3.6"" pOLED display, 12MP main camera and 13MP rear camera. The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound have been embedded to deliver exceptional sound quality. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 69,999 including bank offer.
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: This Performance Booster 5G smartphone comes with a 6.72 inches display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 108 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera, and 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 17999 including bank discounts and coupon offers.
- OnePlus 11R 5G: This Processor Champion comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7 inches display with 120 Hz super fluid AMOLED, a 50 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 38,999 including a bank offer.
- Redmi 12 5G: Redmi Note 12 5G, the Infinite Display Maestro is setting a new benchmark in smartphone technology. This best-selling smartphone stands out with its robust 5G connectivity support and provides users with an unparalleled mobile experience, combining innovation and affordability. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 11,999 including a bank offer.
- Realme Narzo 60X 5G: Offering next-gen design, this Power Zoom Enhancer 5G smartphone has a 50 MP primary camera that captures high-quality pictures with astounding clarity and detail. This device has a 5000mAh massive battery with a 33 W Powerful SUPERVOOC charge that can charge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 11,499.
- Redmi Note 13 5G: This Power Packed Supernote by Redmi comes with a 6.67 Amoled display to give an immersive experience. Enjoy blazing fast internet speed, smooth gaming and multitasking with MediaTek dimensity 6080 processor with a 120Hz refresh rate. With 33W fast charging and a 5000mAh battery, the phone is capable of lasting throughout the day. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 16,999 including bank offer.
● Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: This Galaxy Capture Pro comes with a full HD+ display and a 50 MP triple camera. Dive into an experience like no other with Samsung Galaxy M14. This smartphone has features such as a powerful Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GH 5nm processor, 25W fast charging support and voice focus to give a holistic experience. It has everything one could ask for. The deal price for this smartphone will be revealed during the Great Republic Day Sale.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: This Ultra Vision Elite captures the most beautiful pictures with a 50MP wide-angle camera coupled with a powerful chip. Powered with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this is perfect for gaming and comes with a Mobile Platform for Galaxy that optimizes and streamlines the device for silky smooth games without draining the battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 54,999 along with a massive bank offer of INR 10,000.
- Techno Pop 8: The Futuristic Design Star boasts of an ultra-sleek 8.55mm design and is equipped with a massive 8GB* of RAM and 64GB of ROM. It features a substantial 5000mAh battery, supported by the versatile Type-C charger with a 10W output. Additionally, it sports a 12MP Dual Rear Camera for capturing stunning moments. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 5,849 including bank offers.
- POCO C51: This powerhouse marvel comes with a whopping 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage combo and will be available at a never-before price of INR 5999 on Amazon.in.
Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS