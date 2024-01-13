Amazon Great Republic Day Sale- Great Offers on Your Favourite Smartphones

Check out all the deals here.

by iQOO comes equipped with 3D Curved AMOLED Display, snapdragon 782G and MediaTek Dimensity 7200, along with smart features such as liquid cooling system, motion control and 66W FlashCharge. This is the slimmest and the lightest smartphone in the segment. The deal price for this smartphone will be revealed during the Great Republic Day Sale

Gaming Genius by iQOO comes equipped with 3D Curved AMOLED Display, snapdragon 782G and MediaTek Dimensity 7200, along with smart features such as liquid cooling system, motion control and 66W FlashCharge. This is the slimmest and the lightest smartphone in the segment. The deal price for this smartphone will be revealed during the Great Republic Day Sale

comes with an extraordinary performance and features. This smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor that can provide exceptional performance. Additionally, this device comes embedded with a 200MP main & 50MP Selfie camera delivering exceptional pictures. Get this crazy deal on Amazon.in for INR 19,999 including bank offer.

smartphone comes with a 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. Ensuring lightning-fast performance, this beast comes embedded with an A15 Bionic chip. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 48,999 including bank offer.

itel A70 : This Awesome Multitasker delivers powerful performance and comes with 12GB RAM, 6.6HD IPS display with dynamic bar and 8MP selfie camera with flash. This sleek design smartphone comes embedded with 5000mAh for extended usage. Get this on Amazon.in at INR 6119 including a bank offer.

Motorola razr 40 Ultra : This Flip Supermeo is the world's largest display and slimmest flip smartphone comes with 6.9"" FHD+ pOLED display external display, 3.6"" pOLED display, 12MP main camera and 13MP rear camera. The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound have been embedded to deliver exceptional sound quality. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 69,999 including bank offer.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G : This Performance Booster 5G smartphone comes with a 6.72 inches display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 108 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera, and 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 17999 including bank discounts and coupon offers.

OnePlus 11R 5G : This Processor Champion comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7 inches display with 120 Hz super fluid AMOLED, a 50 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 38,999 including a bank offer.

Redmi 12 5G : Redmi Note 12 5G, the Infinite Display Maestro is setting a new benchmark in smartphone technology. This best-selling smartphone stands out with its robust 5G connectivity support and provides users with an unparalleled mobile experience, combining innovation and affordability. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 11,999 including a bank offer.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G : Offering next-gen design, this Power Zoom Enhancer 5G smartphone has a 50 MP primary camera that captures high-quality pictures with astounding clarity and detail. This device has a 5000mAh massive battery with a 33 W Powerful SUPERVOOC charge that can charge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 11,499.