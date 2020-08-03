Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: 5 Steps To Get The Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Amazon is hosting Amazon Prime Days sale from August 6, 12 AM to end of August 7, 2020, in India.

In spite of COVID-19, Amazon Prime Day sale 2020 in India promises excellent deals across all major categories that include smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, wearables and more. Before the sale, Amazon disclosed the list of gadgets on which it will deliver discounts and bank offers. Amazon is going to offer 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC debit/credit cards and EMI transactions and 5 per cent Reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

5 Steps to get the best deals during Amazon Prime Day 2020:

1. Add your desired products to your wish list

Ahead of the sale, add a product to your wishlist that will help you keep track of the discount, and you'll also be entitled to receive a notification through Amazon's mobile app if that particular product is a part of the Prime Day 2020 sale. Wishlist will also help you plan for the sale keeping your budget in mind.

2. Get the best deals before they run out

Make sure you are on Amazon the moment the sale goes live. The sale generally consists of products in a small quantity, offered at a higher discount. Most of the best deals during Prime Day 2020 sale will run out fast. Don't miss the chance to grab a bunch of great deals.

3. Compare with other e-retailers

In India Amazon's biggest rival is Flipkart. Flipkart has also scheduled its Big Saving Days Sale during the Prime Day 2020 sale. Before you make a final decision to purchase something, make sure to compare prices on Flipkart, and other e-retailers platforms. You may get a better deal on different online platforms also.

4. Keep an eye on the bundled offers

If you're planning to buy smartphones or laptops during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale, ensure that you check out the available bundled offers. These are offered in the form of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, credit and debit card offers, Amazon Pay cashback, and others.

5. Sign up for Amazon Prime right now

Amazon's Prime Day sale is exclusive for Amazon's Prime subscribers. In case if you plan to make a lot of purchases during the Prime Day sale and you haven't signed up, sign up for it right away. Some mobile operators during the sale offer a free limited-period subscription to Amazon Prime with select plans.

* Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 999 per year, and Rs. 129 per month.