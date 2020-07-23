Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, Mi 10, and Others to Get Discounts

Amazon is hosting Amazon Prime Days sale from August 6 to August 7, 2020, in India.

Before the sale, Amazon disclosed the list of smartphones, headphones and other gadgets on which it will give discounts and bank offers. Amazon is going to offer 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC debit/credit cards and EMI transactions and 5 per cent Reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Discount Offers

 Redmi Note 9 can be bought at a beginning price of Rs 11,999

 OnePlus 7T is listed under exchange offers and purchased at a discount

 OnePlus 8 is also listed under discounted mobiles and no-cost EMI options

 The budget Redmi 8A Dual smartphone will be available at Rs 8,299

 iPhone 11 can be bought at Rs 63,900

 Xiaomi's premium Mi 10 will be available on discounts and exchange offers

 Power banks, headphones, chargers and cases will be available at an initial price of Rs 99





Besides offering significant discounts on gadgets, Amazon will also release movies like Shakuntala Devi, Gemini Man, Birds of Prey, and Bandish Bandits on Prime and handpicked artists songs on Prime Music.



Note: Prime membership subscribers can avail Amazon Prime benefits. Prime membership is av