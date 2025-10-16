Amazon to Cut 15% of HR Staff as It Invests Heavily in AI and Cloud Technology

Amazon plans to cut about 15% of its human resources (HR) workers. This is to focus more on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology.

Changes in HR Team

The HR team has over 10,000 workers worldwide. This includes recruiters and other HR jobs.

It’s not clear how many will lose their jobs or when.

Other Amazon Teams May Also Be Affected

Some other parts of Amazon might have job cuts too.

Earlier this year, Amazon cut jobs in devices, podcasts, and cloud services.

Big Investment in AI

Amazon will spend over 100 billion dollars on AI and cloud tech in 2025.

They believe AI will make work faster and need fewer workers.

The CEO says AI is very important for Amazon’s future.

Workers will need to learn AI, but some jobs may be lost.

Past Job Cuts

Last year, Amazon cut 27,000 corporate jobs.

Many companies did the same because of the pandemic.