Android 16 Beta 3 Released: New Features, Supported Devices, and Installation Guide

Google has officially launched Android 16 Beta 3, signaling a significant step toward the final release. This update marks the “Platform Stability” phase, meaning core system changes are finalized. Developers can now test their apps against the near-final software to ensure compatibility and performance.

Devices Eligible for Android 16 Beta 3

Google has made this beta version available to a range of Pixel devices. If you own any of the following models, you can install the update and explore its latest features:

Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6A

Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7A

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8A

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

What’s New in Android 16 Beta 3?

1. Auracast Bluetooth Support

A significant addition is Auracast Bluetooth technology, which enables LE Audio hearing aids and earbuds to receive direct audio streams in public places such as airports and concert halls.

2. Improved Text Readability

Google has replaced the high-contrast text option with outline text, making on-screen content clearer by adding a defined contrast around text. Additionally, new Accessibility Manager APIs allow apps to integrate this feature for better usability.

3. Local Network Protection (LNP)

A new security feature, LNP, gives users more control over app access to local network devices. While this feature is expected in a future release, its early appearance in Beta 3 demonstrates Google’s commitment to enhanced privacy.

How to Install Android 16 Beta 3

Installing the beta update is straightforward for eligible Pixel users. Follow these steps:

Enroll in the Beta Program:

Visit the Android Beta Program website.

Log in with your Google account.

Find your eligible device and click “+ Opt in.”

Accept the terms and confirm enrollment.

Update Your Device:

Open Settings on your phone.

Navigate to System > Software Updates > System Update

If the update isn’t visible, wait a few minutes or restart your device.

With Android 16 nearing completion, Beta 3 provides an early look at the security, accessibility, and connectivity improvements. Developers and early adopters can now test and refine their experience before the final release. Keep an eye out for further updates as Google moves toward the official launch of Android 16!