Android 16 Beta: Live Updates, Enhanced Foldable Support, and More

Google has officially launched the first public beta of Android 16, offering early adopters an exciting glimpse into the next generation of its mobile operating system. Packed with new features and improvements, this update aims to refine user experience across a wide range of devices, particularly foldables and tablets.

Live Updates: Real-Time Notifications

One of Android 16's headline features is Live Updates, a dynamic notification system that delivers real-time information directly to the lock screen. This feature is designed for activities like ride-sharing, food deliveries, and navigation tracking. Like Apple's Live Activities, introduced in 2022, Google's implementation focuses on specific progress trackers rather than a broad array of updates, making it streamlined and user-centric.

Samsung has also entered the real-time notification space with its "Now Bar," which was showcased during the Galaxy S25 launch. Unlike Android 16's approach, which pins Live Updates at the top of the notification stack, Samsung's Now Bar appears as a floating element at the bottom of the lock screen. Both approaches cater to different user preferences, highlighting the competition in this feature space.

Optimized for Foldables and Tablets

Android 16 is stepping up its support for larger screens, focusing on app resizability. Developers must ensure their apps adapt seamlessly to devices like foldables and tablets. This requirement allows apps to open in full-screen mode on larger displays, enabling effortless multitasking. While developers currently can opt out, resizable apps will become mandatory by the release of Android 17 in 2026, with games being the only exemption.

Additional Features and Improvements

Other notable updates include:

Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec support: Enhancing video quality and compatibility.

Camera scene detection: Automatically enabling night mode for improved low-light photography.

Improved vertical text rendering: Beneficial for languages with vertical writing scripts.

These additions complement earlier developer beta features like richer haptic feedback, an updated photo picker menu, and the Health Connect app, which facilitates secure sharing of medical data across compatible apps.

Gemini AI Assistant Integration

Google's Gemini AI assistant is another highlight, offering multi-app prompts for enhanced productivity. Although its compatibility is currently limited to Google apps, select Samsung apps, and third-party platforms like Spotify and WhatsApp, broader support is on the horizon.

Availability and Stable Release Timeline

The Android 16 public beta is now available for devices including the Pixel 6 series, newer phones, and the Pixel Tablet. For users hesitant to experiment with beta software, the stable version of Android 16 is scheduled for release in Q2 of this year, earlier than Google's traditional late-summer timeline. With features like Live Updates and enhanced foldable support, Android 16 is shaping up to be a robust upgrade that caters to evolving user needs while maintaining simplicity and functionality.