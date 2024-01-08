Apple AirTag 2 Launch: Unveiling the Odd Situation and Anticipated Release

Apple's AirTag has gained immense popularity, proving its utility in locating lost or stolen items. Despite privacy concerns, the positive use cases have overshadowed the negatives. Apple is reportedly working on the Apple AirTag 2, but disappointingly, it won't hit the market this year.



The delay in the AirTag 2 launch stems from an unusual predicament faced by Apple. Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, points out that Apple has "clearly over-produced" the current AirTag, resulting in warehouses still full of inventory. Consequently, the Apple AirTag 2 production is unlikely to commence until late 2024, with expectations for the devices to be available in 2025. This aligns with earlier statements from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted the development of the second-generation AirTag and suggested mass production might start in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Looking back, Ming-Chi Kuo's revelations from last year highlighted the gradual growth in AirTag shipments, reaching 20 million and an estimated 35 million units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Kuo hinted that if this growth persisted, Apple would likely venture into a second generation of AirTag—a prediction that seems to be materializing now.

In summary, the eagerly anticipated Apple AirTag 2 faces an unexpected delay due to the surplus inventory of its predecessor. With overproduction creating an odd situation, Apple enthusiasts may need to exercise patience as the launch is now anticipated no earlier than 2025.