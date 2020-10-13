Apple Event: How to Watch Live Stream, Know Expected Price and Specifications

Today Apple is hosting its launch event where it may unveil the expected iPhone 12 lineup. The event will be hosted virtually similar to the September event where the Cupertino-based company unveiled its new smartwatches, iPad models, and a subscription bundle called the Apple One. At today's event, Apple may unveil four new iPhone models — all under the iPhone 12 branding — along with 5G support. The company is calling the event "Hi, Speed" that is sufficient to speculate a faster experience through the new iPhone models. You can also expect the usual "one more thing" announcement by the Cupertino based company that could be related to a new HomePod speaker or over-the-ear headphones.

Apple Event: How to watch the live stream

Today the much-awaited Apple event will start at 10 am PDT 10:30 pm IST. Unlike the past iPhone launches, this will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will be streamed live through the devoted Apple Events site and YouTube. Additionally, you can watch today's Apple event live from the video embedded below.









Apple event: Expected announcements

If we consider the rumours so far, Apple is launching four new iPhone models at the event that will be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. All new models will bring 5G support; however, their US versions are said to have antennae for faster, mmWave frequencies. Other than the latest iPhone models, Apple may announce its or over-the-ear headphones at today's event. Initial reports suggest the launch of its AirTags along with the 2020 iPhone family. However, that plan seems to have been altered.

iPhone 12 series: Expected price

When it comes to pricing, the iPhone 12 mini looks to be the most affordable model in the latest range, with a starting price tag of Rs. 51,200. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, may start at around Rs. 58,600, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could begin at approximately Rs. 73,200, and Rs. 80,600 respectively.

iPhone 12: Expected specifications

The iPhone 12 family is believed to come with OLED Super Retina XDR displays and feature a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. The new models are also expected to flaunt Apple's A14 Bionic SoC that debuted with the new iPad. A post on Weibo suggested that the new iPhone models would support 15W wireless charging that will be officially called MagSafe — the branding that was earlier associated with the technology enabling magnetically attached power connectors of MacBooks.

Apple is likely to differentiate the experience across the iPhone 12 models by offering different camera specifications. For example, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are said to have dual rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would provide triple rear cameras, with the third camera being a LiDAR sensor. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also likely to have a unique super-wide-angle camera capability.

The iPhone 12 mini may have a 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would come with a 6.1-inch display. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro Max may offer a 6.7-inch display. Design-wise, all four models are likely to have the same aesthetics, though there would be some differences on the part of colour options.