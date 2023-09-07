Apple Event: iPhone 15 series and all that we expect from Apple

Apple has officially announced its next event, which will take place on September 12 at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. Online chatter is mostly focused on the launch of the next generation of the iPhone, the iPhone 15, but that's not the only big announcement Apple fans can expect.



Let's take a look at some of the possible announcements rumoured to happen at the Apple event, including updates to the Apple Watch line and the possible launch of the iPad Mini 7.



iPhone 15: A complete review



The next generation of the iPhone is inspiring many conversations online. This year, everything points to a slight change in the design of the new Apple smartphones, but as usual, the news will depend on each model.

One big change will be Apple's decision to replace its proprietary Lightning port power connector with USB Type-C, a decision driven by new European Union regulation coming into effect in 2024, which requires all device manufacturers portable electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops, to use the same standard for chargers.



The switch to USB Type-C could increase charging speeds to at least 35W, but there is reason to believe that Apple could limit charging capacity on the new iPhone series.



Other changes to the iPhone will most likely vary by model. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will most likely inherit several features from the iPhone 14 Pro, including a 48 MP camera and Dynamic Island, which is a pill-shaped display on top of the screen that provides notifications and allows users to interact with applications.



On the other hand, this year's more advanced "Pro" versions could have some striking changes. Firstly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to arrive with wider screen designs thanks to a reduction in bezels.



Apple Watch Series 9



Updating Apple's smartwatch has practically become an annual custom in recent years. Therefore, it is almost set in stone that the company has everything ready to present the new Apple Watch Series 9 line.

Consumers can probably expect a gradual update with some interesting new features, but the new Series 9 is expected to inherit many of the Series 8's best features.



Changes could include an upgrade to a new S9 chip, which will be faster and more efficient than previous chipsets and provide longer battery life.



iPad Mini 7



Expectations are high about the launch of a new iPad Mini 7. While Apple held separate events in the fall to announce the update to its tablets, the September 12 event could be an ideal date to update the iPad Mini 6, which was announced alongside the iPhone 13 two years ago.

The new iPad Mini 7 is expected to arrive with a Smart Connector to connect to a physical keyboard. It could also pack a 120Hz ProMotion display, a revamped colour gamut similar to that of the 10th-gen iPad, and an M1 chip.



Other new features



Apple's upcoming event could also be used to showcase some of the tech giant's changes to personal entertainment and home listening devices.

While we probably won't see the release of Apple's latest AirPods (AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2) until at least the second half of 2024, according to technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we may see Apple announce the addition of a USB-C charging port on both models.