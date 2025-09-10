Apple Expands eSIM-Only iPhone 17 Pro Models to More Countries

Apple is doubling down on its commitment to digital connectivity by expanding eSIM-only versions of its latest flagship smartphones. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available without a physical SIM card slot in select countries, bringing users more flexibility, convenience, and security than ever before.

For those unfamiliar, an eSIM—short for embedded SIM—is a digital SIM that eliminates the need for the traditional plastic card. Instead, it allows users to activate a cellular plan digitally with just a few taps. This technology has been gaining momentum worldwide, and Apple’s latest move underscores the company’s confidence in its benefits.

According to Apple, eSIM is already supported by over 500 carriers globally, including industry giants such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in the United States. By removing the physical SIM tray, Apple has been able to make subtle but meaningful changes to the iPhone 17 Pro design. Notably, the reclaimed space has been used to house a larger battery, which delivers up to two additional hours of video playback, reaching a total of 39 hours on the Pro Max model.

The eSIM-only models will be available in a range of countries and territories, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Apple says this expansion is part of its strategy to simplify connectivity while future-proofing its devices.

Travelers are among the biggest winners of the eSIM rollout. Apple points out that eSIM makes staying connected abroad more convenient than ever. Instead of juggling multiple physical SIM cards, users can now choose from affordable international roaming plans offered by their home carrier or opt for local prepaid options, which are available through more than 200 carriers worldwide. This flexibility makes it easier for business travelers, frequent flyers, and even vacationers to stay connected without unnecessary hassle.

Security is another key advantage of the eSIM approach. Unlike a physical SIM card, which can be removed or swapped out if a phone is lost or stolen, an eSIM is built into the device. This means thieves cannot physically tamper with it to block tracking or resell the handset, giving users greater peace of mind.

To make the transition even smoother, iOS 26 introduces a redesigned eSIM management system. Apple highlights that this new streamlined setup will make it much easier for users to activate, switch, or manage multiple eSIMs while traveling. The company emphasizes that the process has been simplified to reduce technical hurdles, ensuring that even less tech-savvy users can benefit.

By expanding eSIM-only iPhone models to more regions, Apple is not only betting on the future of digital connectivity but also aligning with global carrier adoption trends. The move also reflects a broader industry shift toward eliminating physical ports and components in favour of sleeker, more efficient designs.

For iPhone users, the message is clear: the future is digital, seamless, and increasingly powered by eSIM technology.