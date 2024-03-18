  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Apple in Talks with Google for AI Advancements on iPhones

Apple in Talks with Google for AI Advancements on iPhones
x
Highlights

Apple is exploring AI upgrades for iPhones, reportedly negotiating with Google for Gemini licensing, and aiming for big AI features in iOS 18.

In a significant development, Apple is reportedly engaged in discussions with Google to potentially license its Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini, aiming to bolster AI capabilities on iPhones. This move follows Apple's recent acquisition of Canadian AI startup DarwinAI, hinting at major AI enhancements in the upcoming iOS 18 release.

Apple in Negotiations with Google

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter reveal that Apple is actively negotiating with Google to license Gemini, Google's AI engine, to integrate advanced AI features into iPhones. This strategic move underscores Apple's efforts to close the gap in AI capabilities compared to competitors like Google and Microsoft, who already offer notable AI features on their smartphones. Furthermore, Apple has reportedly explored discussions with OpenAI to leverage its generative AI model for iPhone AI features in the near future.

Anticipated Announcement at WWDC

While the specifics of the agreement and branding remain undisclosed, Bloomberg suggests that any official announcement regarding this collaboration between Apple and Google may be reserved for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. This event could serve as a platform for unveiling the integration of Gemini-powered AI features into iPhones.

iOS 18: A Game-Changer for AI on iPhone

Speculation mounts regarding the role of iOS 18 in enhancing AI capabilities on iPhones. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg anticipates iOS 18 as one of the most significant updates in iPhone history, aligning with Apple's strategic focus on advancing AI functionalities.

Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, is expected to be a primary beneficiary of these AI enhancements, potentially powered by LLMs. Moreover, Apple aims to integrate AI across various applications, including Apple Music, Keynote, Pages, and AppleCare, to provide users with a seamless AI-driven experience.

Scaling AI Infrastructure

To meet the demands of AI integration, Apple has reportedly initiated the construction of approximately 100 AI servers in 2023, with plans for further expansion in the coming year. Additionally, the company is exploring on-device AI technology, often referred to as 'edge AI,' to enhance AI capabilities directly on iPhones.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X