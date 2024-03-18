Apple in Talks with Google for AI Advancements on iPhones

In a significant development, Apple is reportedly engaged in discussions with Google to potentially license its Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini, aiming to bolster AI capabilities on iPhones. This move follows Apple's recent acquisition of Canadian AI startup DarwinAI, hinting at major AI enhancements in the upcoming iOS 18 release.



Apple in Negotiations with Google



According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter reveal that Apple is actively negotiating with Google to license Gemini, Google's AI engine, to integrate advanced AI features into iPhones. This strategic move underscores Apple's efforts to close the gap in AI capabilities compared to competitors like Google and Microsoft, who already offer notable AI features on their smartphones. Furthermore, Apple has reportedly explored discussions with OpenAI to leverage its generative AI model for iPhone AI features in the near future.

Anticipated Announcement at WWDC



While the specifics of the agreement and branding remain undisclosed, Bloomberg suggests that any official announcement regarding this collaboration between Apple and Google may be reserved for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. This event could serve as a platform for unveiling the integration of Gemini-powered AI features into iPhones.

iOS 18: A Game-Changer for AI on iPhone



Speculation mounts regarding the role of iOS 18 in enhancing AI capabilities on iPhones. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg anticipates iOS 18 as one of the most significant updates in iPhone history, aligning with Apple's strategic focus on advancing AI functionalities.

Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, is expected to be a primary beneficiary of these AI enhancements, potentially powered by LLMs. Moreover, Apple aims to integrate AI across various applications, including Apple Music, Keynote, Pages, and AppleCare, to provide users with a seamless AI-driven experience.



Scaling AI Infrastructure



To meet the demands of AI integration, Apple has reportedly initiated the construction of approximately 100 AI servers in 2023, with plans for further expansion in the coming year. Additionally, the company is exploring on-device AI technology, often referred to as 'edge AI,' to enhance AI capabilities directly on iPhones.