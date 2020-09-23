Apple iPhone 12 event rumoured to be held on October 13

Apple's long-awaited Apple iPhone 12 event could be scheduled for October 13. As the rumours continue, Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, has been speaking at presentations to a UK operator about the upcoming iPhone and its rumoured 5G capabilities, AppleInsider reports.

Soon Apple is expected to hold a special event, although the date is yet to be confirmed. As per a tipster, the event might be held on Tuesday, October 13, with preorders for the new iPhones beginning from the following Friday, October 16.

This suggestion was submitted by someone who identified himself as serving for a carrier in the Netherlands. Apple Insider says that the message's IP address is within a range controlled by a carrier's corporate network.

In addition to this, in Europe, another carrier group is preparing for Apple's launch and expects 5G connectivity. According to AppleInsider and MacRumors, an internal presentation for BT and EE caused British Telecom CEO Marc Allera to declare that Apple is very close to launching a 5G iPhone in a few days.

Allera told employees that they were only days away from Apple's next big launch, which will be a 5G iPhone. Allera added that teams have been preparing all year to win this launch and become Europe's number one partner for Apple.

In addition to this, other rumours have indicated that Apple will release four iPhones: the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

These rumours also suggest that the iPhone 12 will come with two 12-megapixel cameras, while the Pro models will have three. The Pro models will also come with LiDAR sensors for depth mapping, allowing for improved AR and photography functionality.