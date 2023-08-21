Apple iPhone 15 series to get faster charging support; all details

The iPhone 15 is already set to get several major upgrades in a few areas, and now, one more is being added to the list. The 2023 iPhone is said to have a new 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a new Dynamic Island design, a bigger battery, faster charging with a USB-C port, and more. A new leak now shows that the iPhone 15 will also receive faster charging support, which Android users have been enjoying for a long time. Here are all the details.



Apple iPhone 15 series to get faster charging support



Apple may finally provide support for faster charging speeds, and the iPhone 15 series is expected to come with fast charging up to 35W, industry sources told 9To5Mac. If this is true, this would be one of the most significant updates, as people would be happy to learn that Apple plans to offer faster charging speeds.



Currently, Apple offers support for 20W charging with the iPhone 14 series, which is very slow, taking around 2 hours to charge the devices. Comparatively, Android phones priced below Rs 30,000 offer support for fast charging of at least 80W, which brings great relief when you need to go out for important work. Either way, a fast, high-voltage charger helps fill up your battery quickly, and Android users have long enjoyed it. However, the battery optimization and standby time of iPhones is excellent.



Going back to the latest development, the increase to 35W may be slower than an Android user gets with a 100W charger; the latest update would help reduce charging times and offer faster speeds to iPhone users. Apple is also said to be adding a USB Type-C port to iPhones this year, which would be another big upgrade and help provide users with faster charging speeds.



However, it's important to note that Apple no longer ships chargers since it launched the iPhone 12. However, Apple is expected to advise users to purchase its 30W MacBook Air charger or 35W Dual USB-C charger. W for maximum charging speed. The latter costs Rs 5,800 on Apple's official website. But, people with a MacBook with USB-C can use their fast charger and save money on this for the iPhone 15 series.



It is unknown if the company will provide 35W charging support on all iPhone 15 models or select versions. We will have more clarity on this when the device is released. The rumour mill claims that the next generation iPhone 15 series could launch on September 12, which is not too far off, and Apple is also expected to make an announcement soon.