Apple Music launches 'Behind The Songs' hub

San Francisco: Apple Music has launched "Behind the Songs," a new hub dedicated to showcasing, highlighting as well as celebrating songwriters, producers and their work.

One can visit "Behind the Songs" by searching for it in Apple Music or going directly to the landing page.

"It appears that the section is considered a curator profile, so it will show up as a playlist collaborator or artist in some locations," reports Apple Insider.

It will also feature Apple Music original video content, including Lyrics To Live By and The Stories Behind The Songs, featuring artist-writers including Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Tones And I, Sam Smith, and more.

Apple also has a partnership with The Ivor Novello Awards, the body representing the UK and Ireland's songwriters and composers, bringing wider exposure and development opportunities for its community of music creators, with its 'Rising Star Award'.

Recently, Spotify debuted its own songwriter-focused section, which elevates the people who write and produce the music in every playlist.