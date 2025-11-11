Apple Reportedly Planning Under-Display Selfie Camera for 20th Anniversary iPhone

iPhone 20th anniversary leak confirms previous reports suggesting that the 20th anniversary iPhone could have an transparent screen with no obvious cutouts or notches.

The leak is through the Weibo account Digital Chat Station Digital Chat Station, which states that Apple under-display camera are advancing in line to be released in 2027. It would be a year after the expected launch of Face ID under-display in phones like the iPhone 18 Pro models.

While a few Android companies already have phones that have iPhone selfie camera hidden beneath their display screens, such phones frequently compromise image quality due to the fact that the camera is hidden behind multiple display layers. Apple has been reported to have resisted from implementing the Apple display technology due to the same reason, and is focusing on enhancing its version. It is believed an initial look at the Apple's future could come as early as next year, possibly in the form of its initial foldable iPhone.

A report in April 2024 stated it was LG Innotek One of Apple's most important Korean partners, is creating an innovative camera that is under-display. The design is able to block obvious holes even when the camera isn't being used and utilizes the multi-lens "freeform optic" setup. This setup is specifically designed to reduce distortion and increase the brightness of the camera, while addressing the typical problems with light loss that are faced by cameras that are placed behind displays.

The 20th-anniversary edition of the Apple iPhone is also anticipated to undergo a dramatic design, possibly with the screen with no bezels which curves effortlessly around all four sides. The industry watchers think Apple is likely to drop using the "iPhone 19" name in line with the precedent set in 2017 when the company opted to skip "iPhone 9" and released an iPhone X instead. iPhone X to celebrate the 10th anniversary the iconic phone.