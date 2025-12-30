Ensure swift justice in SC/ST atrocity cases, officials told

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad has directed officials to ensure swift justice, protection to victims, punishment to offenders, and proper rehabilitation in cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the district.

The Collector was speaking while presiding over the District-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting on the SC/ST Atrocities Act, held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Collectorate under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department.

Reviewing the progress of cases, the Collector and District SP S. Satish Kumar examined the status of FIR registrations, investigations, charge-sheet filings, and cases pending before courts. Officials informed the meeting that compensation to all eligible victims pending up to September 25 had been disbursed.

Emphasising awareness of civil rights and legal provisions, the Collector instructed committee members and officials to actively conduct Civil Rights Day programmes on the 30th of every month in at least one village in each mandal to prevent atrocities through awareness.

Addressing the meeting, SP Satish Kumar said that the district currently has 76 SC/ST atrocity cases, with a few pending due to court stays from previous years. He instructed police officers to promptly register FIRs, complete investigations, and file charge-sheets within the stipulated timeframe to ensure justice for victims and strict punishment for the accused.

Committee members raised issues related to burial grounds, illegal occupation of SC/ST lands, and support for families of victims.

Responding to these concerns, the Collector assured that legal action would be taken under the supervision of Revenue Divisional Officers.

Local MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said the government accords top priority to SC/ST atrocity cases and urged officials to handle them with utmost responsibility.