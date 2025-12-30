Vajpayee gave Indian politics self-confidence, not power: Laxman

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Member and BJP leader Dr K Laxman paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, describing him as a statesman, who infused Indian politics with self-confidence rather than a mere pursuit of power.

Speaking at a programme organsied marking the 101st birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister in Bagh Lingampally and Adikimetta on Monday, Dr Laxman emphasised that Vajpayee’s legacy was defined by his poetic eloquence and visionary decisions that shaped the nation’s future.

The event, held as part of Vajpayee’s birth centenary celebrations, was led by BJP senior leader and state executive committee member Chatiri Parthasarathy. Dr Laxman, attending as the chief guest, distributed blankets to the poor, underscoring the late leader’s commitment to humanity and welfare. “Vajpayee was a leader who gave Indian politics not power, but self-confidence. His words contained poetry, and his decisions reflected the future of the country,” Dr Laxman remarked.

Highlighting Vajpayee’s unique political style, Dr Laxman noted that he never treated opponents as enemies, but as colleagues in democracy. He described Vajpayee as a rare leader in whom three values converged: firmness in national security, humanity in governance and gentleness in politics. This balance, he said, made Vajpayee a symbol of dignity and confidence in public life.

The centenary celebrations were marked with multiple welfare activities across the Mushirabad Assembly segment. Dr Laxman participated in saree distribution at Ashoknagar, an eye camp at Banda Maisamma and the distribution of dresses to girls in Kodanda Reddy Nagar. He also oversaw the distribution of cricket kits, carrom boards, shuttle bats and blankets at the Volleyball ground in Musheerabad. Similarly, blanket distribution in Bhaglingapally and Adikmet.

Dr Laxman reiterated that Vajpayee’s leadership was not about wielding authority but about instilling confidence in the nation’s democratic institutions and its people. “Vajpayee is a symbol of self-confidence, not power,” he affirmed that his ideals continue to inspire the party and the country.