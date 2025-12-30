City temples decked up for Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Hyderabad: As Vaikuntha Ekadashi approaches, temples across Hyderabad are witnessing elaborate preparations, with special decorations, lighting, and facilities arranged to welcome large numbers of devotees seeking divine blessings.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar, is being observed with great devotion and enthusiasm across the city. In view of the expected rush of devotees, several temples have completed special arrangements to ensure smooth darshan and a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

At the Liberty TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, extensive arrangements have been made for Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The temple premises have been decorated, and necessary facilities are in place to manage the inflow of devotees who traditionally believe that passing through the Vaikunta Dwaram on this auspicious day brings salvation and divine grace. Similarly, at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Devasthanam Temple in Srinagar Colony, the temple has been beautifully illuminated with decorative lights.

Tents have been erected to accommodate devotees and to provide shelter, ensuring comfort during long waiting hours. Apart from these, several other prominent temples across Hyderabad have also made special arrangements for Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, popularly known as the Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills, has been adorned for the occasion, drawing devotees from various parts of the city. In the Old City and central areas, temples such as the Sitaram Bagh Temple in Mangalhat and the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Devalayam in Jiyaguda have completed festive preparations, including decorations and crowd management measures. The Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Chikkadpally and the Apollo Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Film Nagar Colony have also made special arrangements, with lighting, queue systems, and volunteer support to facilitate a peaceful darshan for devotees.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds immense religious significance, symbolising the opening of the gates of Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasting, participate in special prayers, and visit temples in large numbers on this day. With temples across Hyderabad prepared for the occasion, the city is set to witness a spiritually vibrant atmosphere as devotees gather to mark Vaikuntha Ekadashi with faith, devotion, and reverence.