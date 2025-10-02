Apple Shifts Focus to Smart Glasses, Pauses Lighter Vision Pro Plans

Apple is reshaping its roadmap for wearable technology, placing its bets on smart glasses while pulling back from efforts to create a lighter version of its Vision Pro headset. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the tech giant is accelerating its work on two versions of smart glasses intended to rival Meta’s popular offerings.

The company is reportedly working on at least two models: one without a display and another with a display, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses. The first version, which won’t feature a screen, could be introduced as early as next year, with an official release slated for 2027. The second version, initially targeted for 2028, is now seeing faster development efforts as Apple looks to close the gap with competitors.

Like Meta’s collaborations with Ray-Ban and Oakley, Apple’s upcoming glasses are expected to include speakers, cameras, and multiple style options. They will also “rely heavily on voice interaction and artificial intelligence,” Bloomberg reports. This suggests Apple is aiming for a device that integrates naturally into daily life, leaning on its strengths in voice-driven experiences via Siri and its growing AI capabilities.

The display-equipped glasses could position Apple as a direct challenger to Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses, which feature a tiny screen embedded in the right lens. To power its glasses, Apple is also said to be working on a custom chip designed specifically for the new form factor, echoing its strategy with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Despite the excitement around this shift, Apple will enter the smart glasses market later than its biggest competitor. Meta has already made significant strides with a series of launches in recent months. These include the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses, boasting improved battery life, a new sports-oriented Oakley-branded model for athletes debuting this month, and the Ray-Ban Display glasses, which have been described by some reviewers as the most impressive smart glasses yet.

Apple’s pivot comes at the cost of delaying its lighter Vision Pro headset, which had been rumored to arrive in 2027. Bloomberg reports that Apple has reassigned staff from the headset project to focus more intensively on the glasses. Meanwhile, the company has reportedly scaled back production of the first-generation Vision Pro.

That doesn’t mean the Vision Pro is disappearing, however. Recent regulatory filings have revealed that Apple is preparing an updated version of the headset. Bloomberg describes this update as a “modest refresh,” which could hit the market “as early as the end of this year.” While not a major redesign, it signals Apple’s continued commitment to its mixed-reality hardware even as smart glasses become the new priority.

For Apple, the decision underscores a broader strategy shift—focusing on devices that can blend into everyday life more seamlessly than bulky headsets. With Meta pushing aggressively into the space, Apple’s glasses could mark the company’s most important wearable launch since the Apple Watch. Whether the delay will cost Apple ground in this growing market remains to be seen.