Apple To Host Diwali Offers from 17 October: Offers Free Airpods on iPhone 11

E- retailer platforms in India like Amazon and Flipkart, are hosting their annual festive sales beginning 16 October. This year with the launch of the Apple online store in India, Apple will also be hosting its own Diwali offers. The Apple India online store reads: "Get AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11. Our Diwali offer begins 17.10.20." The Apple India store does not yet reveal if there will be any discount on the iPhone 11 during the sale, but as per the website, under the Diwali offers, on purchase of an iPhone 11 (Review), customers will get free AirPods.

On Apple's India online store, AirPods with regular charging case is priced at Rs 14,900, and AirPods with wireless charging case costs Rs 18,900.

Recently Amazon announced its festive deals, wherein the iPhone 11 will also be sold at a discounted price. Amazon has confirmed that iPhone 11 will sell at a price lesser than Rs 49,999 during its upcoming sale. To recall, the Great Indian Festival sale will kick off on 17 October, but the prime members can get access to the sale on 16 October itself.

During the sale, Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Presently, the iPhone 11 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 61,990 on Amazon. So, it will get a discount of up to Rs 12,000 during the upcoming sale.

For the unversed, Apple may launch its iPhone 12 lineup that may include four models on 13 October.

iPhone 11 Specifications

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera setup. Technically it is the spiritual successor to the iPhone XR, even though the XR will continue to remain on sale globally.

The most significant upgrade over the iPhone XR is the new dual rear camera setup that brings a 12 MP wide-angle lens + 12 MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is upgraded to 12 MP and can record 4K 60 fps video with Apple's Cinematic Video Stabilisation.