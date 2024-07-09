Apple to Replace Aluminium Casing of Apple Watch SE with Plastic; Details

Apple is considering a significant design change for its budget-friendly Apple Watch SE by potentially replacing the aluminium casing with a more rigid plastic one. This move, if implemented, would represent a notable shift in Apple's design strategy, which has traditionally favoured premium materials such as aluminium, stainless steel, ceramic, and titanium for its smartwatch lineup.

Design Change for Cost Reduction



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest "Power On" newsletter, Apple is exploring the possibility of using a plastic casing instead of aluminium for the Apple Watch SE. The primary objective behind this potential design change is to reduce production costs and make the smartwatch more affordable. This adjustment could also position the SE model as a stronger competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE. Currently, the Apple Watch SE is available in India for Rs 29,900.



Maintaining Aesthetic Appeal



Apple has consistently maintained a strategy of using previous Watch designs for the SE line while upgrading the processor. This approach offers users a more affordable entry point into the Apple Watch ecosystem without compromising on the overall aesthetic and material quality. However, the introduction of a plastic casing would be a notable departure from this strategy, potentially affecting the perceived quality of the device.



Apple's consideration of plastic casings is not entirely unprecedented. In 2013, the company released the iPhone 5C, which featured a polycarbonate exterior available in various vibrant colours. The iPhone 5C aimed to provide a lower-cost alternative but faced criticism for being a step down from the luxurious metal finishes of previous models. The potential plastic casing for the Apple Watch SE may face similar scrutiny. Gurman's report did not specify whether the rear case would also switch from ceramic to another material.



Expected Launch Timeline



The timeline for the next Apple Watch SE remains uncertain. The first-generation SE was launched in the fall of 2020, based on the design of the Apple Watch Series 3. The second-generation model, introduced in September 2022, resembled the Series 5 but without the always-on display. Following this pattern, a new model could potentially be announced later this year or in 2025.



Upcoming Apple Watch Models



In addition to the SE, Apple is anticipated to launch its 10th-generation smartwatch, likely to be named the Apple Watch Series X, in September alongside the iPhone 16 series. The new models, codenamed "N217" and "N218," are expected to feature larger displays and a new chip, according to Bloomberg. While initial reports suggested a significant design overhaul, recent information indicates the new watch may closely resemble its predecessor, though thinner and lighter. Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce the Watch Ultra 3, which is said to look identical to the previous model. The upcoming Apple Watches will benefit from 3D-printed components, contributing to their reduced thickness and weight without compromising on quality. However, unlike other Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the Apple Watch will not receive new AI features at this time.



Apple's potential shift to a plastic casing for the Apple Watch SE is aimed at reducing costs and offering a more competitively priced product. This change would represent a significant departure from the company's traditional use of premium materials. While this move could make the SE more accessible to a broader audience, it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to the change in material quality. As Apple continues to innovate, the focus on affordability and functionality remains at the forefront of its product strategy.

