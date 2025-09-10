  • Menu
Apple Unveils iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone Ever with Pro-Level Power

Highlights

Apple introduces the ultra-slim iPhone Air at 5.6mm, blending cutting-edge performance, durable design and impressive all-day battery.

Apple has officially unveiled its sleekest device to date—the iPhone Air, measuring just 5.6mm in thickness. CEO Tim Cook described it as offering “pro performance in a thin and light design,” signalling a new era for iPhone engineering.

The device sports a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Built for durability, Apple has combined a ceramic shield with a titanium frame to reinforce the ultra-slim body.

Under the hood, the iPhone Air packs the A19 Pro processor, Apple’s most powerful chip yet, along with a new C1x modem that doubles the speed of its predecessor. It also debuts Apple’s N1 chip, adding support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity.

Despite its slim frame, Apple claims the iPhone Air delivers “all day” battery life—up to 27 hours of video playback or 40 hours with the $99 MagSafe battery pack. The device exclusively supports e-SIMs, while iOS 26’s adaptive power mode promises greater efficiency.

On the camera front, the iPhone Air boasts a 48MP dual camera system with a 12MP telephoto lens, plus an 18MP front camera that supports Center Stage. A unique feature allows users to record using both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Available in black, white, beige, and light blue, the iPhone Air is priced at $999 for the 256GB model. Accessories include a MagSafe case, a reinforced bumper case, and a cross-body strap for added convenience.

Preorders begin Friday, September 12, with availability rolling out on September 19.

