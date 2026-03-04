Apple Unveils MacBook Air M5 With Higher Base Storage, Price Hike In India

Apple has expanded its Mac lineup with the launch of the new MacBook Air M5, introducing upgraded hardware and higher base storage while retaining its familiar design. The announcement comes as part of the company’s busy launch week, which also includes refreshed MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets.

While the MacBook Pro variants may grab attention for their premium positioning, the MacBook Air continues to be Apple’s most popular notebook, making this update particularly significant for mainstream buyers.

MacBook Air M5 Price In India

The new MacBook Air M5 arrives with a price increase in India. The 13-inch model now starts at Rs 1,19,900 and comes with 512GB of storage as the base configuration. Previously, lower storage options were available at a reduced price.

The larger 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is priced at Rs 1,44,900, with higher-end configurations going up to Rs 3,04,900 depending on RAM and storage customisations. Buyers in India will notice a price hike of Rs 20,000 across both screen sizes compared to the previous generation.

However, Apple appears to have partially offset the higher cost by doubling the base storage to 512GB, offering more value upfront for users who need additional space for apps, files, and creative projects.

Familiar Design, More Power Inside

In terms of design, the MacBook Air M5 remains unchanged. It continues with the sleek, lightweight aluminium chassis available in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Liquid Retina LED display options. Both screens offer up to 500 nits of brightness, but there is still no high refresh rate support.

The biggest upgrade lies under the hood. The new M5 chipset powers the device, promising a noticeable jump in performance over the previous M4 and M3 models. Apple claims users will experience significant improvements in speed, efficiency, and AI-driven tasks.

The MacBook Air M5 can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of SSD storage, making it suitable for professionals who require more demanding workflows such as video editing, coding, and graphic design.

Enhanced AI And Camera Capabilities

Running on the latest macOS 26 version, the MacBook Air M5 supports a broad range of Apple’s AI tools and system-level intelligence features. The upgraded chip is designed to deliver better results for AI-powered applications and productivity tools.

For video calls and meetings, the laptop includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera that automatically adjusts framing to keep users in focus. Audio performance remains strong with a six-speaker sound system supporting spatial audio, along with a three-microphone array for clearer voice capture.

Connectivity And Ports

The MacBook Air M5 retains practical connectivity options. It features a MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With more storage as standard and the promise of improved performance, the MacBook Air M5 strengthens Apple’s ultrabook portfolio—though buyers will need to weigh the added power against the increased price tag.