Apple Watch: New AI fitness coach ‘Workout Buddy’ launches soon

Apple is enhancing your workout experience with its latest feature—Workout Buddy, set to launch with watchOS 26 later this year. This AI-powered personal coach uses Apple Intelligence to deliver real-time feedback, voice-guided encouragement, and personalized stats during your workouts.

Whether you're running outdoors, cycling, walking, or doing strength training, Workout Buddy keeps you motivated. It greets you when you start, celebrates milestones mid-session, and summarizes key stats—like heart rate, pace, and distance—at the end.

Workout Buddy uses a text-to-speech AI model, inspired by Fitness+ trainers, to make the voice sound more natural and human-like. All processing is done on-device, ensuring your privacy and data security.

To use this feature, you'll need an Apple Watch compatible with watchOS 26, Bluetooth headphones, and a supported iPhone (15 Pro and above, or iPhone 16 series).

watchOS 26 also brings a Liquid Glass UI, smarter notifications, larger Workout app buttons, and music recommendations tailored to your exercise style.