Apple Watch Ultra 3 Rumors: Features, Price, and Release Date

Apple is set to reveal the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its September 9 event. Leaks and reports hint at several upgrades over the Ultra 2. Here’s a breakdown:

Design & Display

Slightly larger screen: 422x514 pixels (Ultra 2: 410x502).

Larger screen achieved by reducing bezel size, keeping the same overall watch size.

Performance

Expected to feature the new S11 chip (Ultra 2 has S9).

Faster processing and better energy efficiency.

Could support advanced health monitoring, GPS, satellite connectivity, and AI features.

Connectivity

Rumored satellite connectivity for emergency messages and location sharing.

Likely 5G support, an upgrade from LTE-only on Ultra 2.

Health & Fitness

Possible blood pressure monitoring (accuracy may delay release).

Long-term rumors for blood glucose monitoring (likely after 2025).

AI-powered Workout Buddy offers personalized live workout insights.

Part of a broader AI health initiative, Project Mulberry, for personalized guidance.

Battery & Charging

Already long-lasting: 2 days standard, up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

Efficient S11 chip and improved display may extend battery life to 3–4 days in low-power mode.

Expected faster charging like the Series 10.

Price & Release

Expected starting price: $799, same as Ultra 2.

Likely launch alongside the iPhone at Apple’s September event.

Preorders may start a few days after the keynote, with deliveries 1–2 weeks later.