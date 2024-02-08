Apple Working on Foldable iPhones, 2026 Launch Speculated

Apple, renowned for its innovation, is now accelerating its venture into the foldable smartphone arena. While competitors like Samsung, Google, and Oppo have already launched their versions, Apple has been notably absent. However, recent leaks suggest a change in direction.



The Information reports that Apple has been actively developing two foldable iPhone prototypes, signalling a significant shift after years of contemplation. These prototypes are anticipated to feature a clamshell fold design akin to Samsung's Galaxy Flip series. With this development underway, speculations arise about a possible 2026 launch date, marking a pivotal moment for Apple.



In pursuit of this goal, Apple is engaging with Asian suppliers to source components for the envisioned foldable iPhone models, each potentially varying in size. Nonetheless, the fate of these foldable devices remains to be determined; Apple's stringent quality standards could lead to cancellation if not met.



While initial plans for foldable iPhones date back to 2018, technical hurdles impeded progress. Now reignited, Apple's ambition may manifest in a 7-inch foldable device, promising innovation beyond existing market offerings. As the tech giant fine-tunes its strategy, anticipation mounts for updates on Apple's plans.



Previously, rumours swirled around Apple's interest in a foldable iPad with an 8-inch display, adding complexity to the company's product roadmap. Yet, concrete details regarding this prospect still need to be discovered, leaving enthusiasts eager for further insights into Apple's evolving vision.

