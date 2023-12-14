Beeper Claims Apple Blocks iMessages for Some Users, Offers Workaround

Beeper alleges that Apple is intentionally blocking iMessages for approximately five per cent of Beeper Mini users. While investigating user reports of delivery issues on Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud, Beeper suggests that uninstalling and reinstalling the app resolves the problem temporarily. Beeper is actively working on a broader fix, although it won't be implemented immediately.

Apple has not responded to Beeper's recent claim, and the company has not addressed Beeper's initial request for comment. Given Apple's previous actions in blocking Beeper Mini, this new development is not entirely unexpected.

We won't have a fix tonight, but we're working on it. https://t.co/70KbYfcwjr — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 14, 2023

Reports of iMessage delivery problems on Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud emerged around 6 PM ET, with some users confirming issues on Reddit. Beeper's explanation aligns with the notion that only a subset of users is affected, as others continue to experience normal functionality.



Beeper's status site currently shows no reported issues. For users encountering iMessage problems on Beeper Cloud, the company advises reaching out to Beeper Help for prompt resolution.

We're investigating reports that some users cannot receive iMessages on Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud. — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 14, 2023

Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky acknowledged the inconvenience faced by users in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and apologized for the uncertainty. He assured users that efforts are underway to address the situation and encouraged them to stay informed about updates. Migicovsky invoked Epic Games' recent legal victory against Google as a source of inspiration, emphasizing Beeper's determination not to give up.

I understand how ridiculously annoying this uncertainty is for our users. I won't feel bad if you duck out for now. We'll let you know when things are back up and running. @TimSweeneyEpic and Epic won this week against Big Tech. We have a chance. We're not giving up. https://t.co/5Kcj8Yu5Bh — Eric Migicovsky (@ericmigi) December 14, 2023

Beeper initially launched Beeper Mini on December 5th, allowing Android users to use iMessage through their phone numbers. However, Apple swiftly blocked this feature within three days. While Beeper later reinstated Beeper Mini's functionality on Monday, it now requires an Apple ID. The extent of Apple's alleged deliberate block on Beeper Mini remains uncertain, and Beeper is closely monitoring the situation.


