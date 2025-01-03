Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz and BB60: The ultimate party sound systems for music lovers

National: Blaupunkt, the global leader in audio technology, is ready with not one but two high-flying launches—Atomik Knightz and Atomik BB60—into the party circuit. These sound machines are designed for music enthusiasts and party people to redefine power, portability, and performance. With the introduction of the Atomik Knightz and Atomik BB60, Blaupunkt is revolutionising audio experiences.

Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz and BB60: Features and Specifications

The Atomik Knightz's four high-end, full-range speakers and two bass radiators provide 100 watts of strong, well-balanced sound with deep bass. It is perfect for any party or outdoor activity because of its sturdy construction and IPX6 water and dust protection. It is designed to make every gathering an amazing occasion with its 9 light settings, 15600mAh battery (@ 3.7v) and TurboVolt quick charging.

On the other hand, the Atomik BB60 has a sleek, ultra-modern design that also features beautiful neon accents and a cushioned premium grill. Despite being compact this system produces a solid 60-watt output. The BB60 has a 6000mAh (@ 3.7v) battery, offering long hours of listening pleasure, and the built-in TurboVolt standby technology allows for speedy recharging. It is then integrated with IPX6 durability, seamless connectivity, and a karaoke-ready wireless mic, turning any gathering into a fashionable venue or even outdoor fun. Together, they are taking sound and style to new heights.





Pricing and Availability

The Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz is priced at xx while the Blaupunkt Atomik BB60 boombox is priced at Rs 7,999. Buy both via Amazon & Blaupunkt's Official website :

Link of Atomik Knightz: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0DCSFJSNK