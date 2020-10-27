Blue Moon to occur on October 31; Know more

Blue Moon: On October 1 we all viewed the full moon, but we are going to see a second full moon called the Blue Moon. The Blue Moon will be occurring on October 31, i.e. the day of Halloween across the world. This Blue Moon is also known as the Hunter's Moon as it provides a lot of moonlight for hunters to collect meat for winters.

We all have heard the famous phrase called "once in a Blue Moon", which means something that rarely happens. Well, this is right for the skies this Halloween as Blue Moons are a rare phenomenon that occurs every 2 or 3 years. Last time Blue Moon occurred back in 2018, and now after two years, it will be visible during this weekend.

The next Halloween Blue Moon will occur in 2039, so we should not miss the chance to view it this Halloween at any cost.

What is a Blue Moon?

NASA explained in a blog post that Blue Moon is a phenomenon where a full moon happens twice in a month. Typically one full moon occurs after every 29 days in a month. But, sometimes, the second full moon also appears in the same month.

It is worth noticing that Blue Moon is not actually blue in colour. "Blue-coloured Moons appeared for years following the 1883 eruption. Many other volcanos and even wildfires throughout history have been known to affect the colour of the moon," said NASA.

This Blue Moon may look pale grey and white - just like the moon on any other regular night.