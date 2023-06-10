Buy iPhone 13 for Rs 58,749 on Flipkart; all details

The iPhone 13 has received a massive price cut on Flipkart, and the 5G phone is listed on the e-commerce platform at its lowest price ever. Interested consumers will be able to purchase it for less than Rs 58,749 with a specific bank card. There are also additional trade-in offers that will lower the price by a larger margin. Here are all the details.

iPhone 13 gets massive price drop in India

The iPhone 13 is presently available on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 58,749 for the 128GB storage model. The device is officially being sold on Apple's online store for Rs 69,900, which basically means that consumers get a fixed discount of Rs 11,151 on the iPhone 13 through Flipkart, and there are no terms and conditions about it.

People who have a credit card from SBI bank will be able to buy this iPhone 5G for Rs 57,999 as Flipkart is offering up to 10 per cent discount (Rs 750) on this card. There is also an additional trade-in offer of up to Rs 30,000, which can be availed to buy the iPhone 13 at an even lower price. Please note that the trade-in amount is calculated based on the condition and age of your current phone.

At the moment, there is no word on whether this is a limited-time or long-term offer on Flipkart, but the offer is quite good for iPhone fans.

The iPhone 13 is available at a very low price, and you don't get this deal every once in a while. This happens can be two or three times a year. When it comes to its capacity, iPhone 13 can offer smooth performance to users.

One will get a day's worth of battery life with light to average use. However, there's no support for fast charging, and you don't get a charger in the box. Therefore, users will have to buy a new charger, or they can choose to use an old one. The screen is also vibrant and large enough for content consumption. Overall, it's well worth the price it's selling for if you're an iPhone fan.