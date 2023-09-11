Buy the Apple iPhone 14 for Rs 62,999 on Flipkart

iPhone 14 (PRODUCT) Red fans are in luck, as Apple's current premium 5G phone is on sale at the lowest price since its launch. The device received a huge discount on Flipkart. The agreement comes just days before the launch of Apple's iPhone 15. Should you buy last year's model or wait for the 2023 iPhones? Let's check.

iPhone 14 discount: Offer Explained

The red variant of the iPhone 14 is available at Rs 66,999, down from Rs 79,900. There is also a discount of Rs 4,000 on the HDFC bank credit card, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 62,999. Keeping this in mind, consumers get a total value of Rs 16,901. It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 13 is currently listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 56,999. This is the lowest price so far. The best part is that consumers with an HDFC bank credit card can purchase this phone at an effective price of Rs 54,999.

iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 or iPhone 15? Which one to buy?

So far, leaked information suggests that the iPhone 15 will substantially improve the camera, battery, chipset, design, and more. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost. Apple could launch the new phone at the same old price of around Rs 80,000, or a little more due to these improvements. If you're eager for the latest features and don't mind the cost, the iPhone 15 may be worth the wait. The iPhone 13 would be a better choice than the iPhone 14 for a cheaper option.

It's important to note that the iPhone 13 is a two-year-old 5G model but offers identical features to the iPhone 14. This means you'll get a similar performance. They have the same camera, screen, battery life and chipset. The design remains consistent with recent Apple models, dating back to the iPhone 11. In short, cost-conscious users can opt for the iPhone 13, while those with a budget of around Rs 80,000 or more may find the iPhone 15 worth the wait.



Additionally, some people may wait to buy the iPhone 13 as prices are expected to remain unchanged even after the iPhone 15 release. Apple usually announces price reductions for the previous model when a new one is released. The iPhone 14 is officially priced at Rs 79,900 on the Apple Store, while the iPhone 13 is available for Rs 69,900. But Flipkart is offering huge discounts on both iPhones. Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, Technology, 5G, Flipkart