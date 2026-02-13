ChatGPT Begins Ad Trials in the US, Major Brands Sign On

OpenAI has officially stepped into digital advertising, introducing ads within ChatGPT for users in select regions. The initial rollout is currently limited to the United States, where several high-profile brands—including Adobe, Ford, Target, and Audible—have signed up to explore opportunities in this emerging AI-driven ad space.

According to a report by a famous publication, these companies are participating in early-stage experiments to understand how advertising can be effectively integrated into AI chatbot conversations. The move signals a significant shift for OpenAI as it explores new revenue streams amid the rapid growth of generative AI platforms.

How ChatGPT Ads Will Appear

Users in the US may begin noticing sponsored placements beneath responses generated by ChatGPT. The advertising approach appears to rely heavily on keyword interpretation. For instance, if a user searches for product recommendations or shopping-related queries, brands like Target could display ads connected to relevant products from their catalog.

Target has described the initiative as a preliminary test rather than a full-scale launch. The company emphasized that the purpose is to study how ads can blend naturally into the ChatGPT experience without disrupting usability. For now, the pilot remains confined to the US market, and OpenAI has not announced plans to expand the program to other countries.

Importantly, OpenAI has clarified that subscribers on paid tiers—including Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise—will continue to enjoy an ad-free experience. The advertisements are currently being shown only to users on the free version of the platform.

The Business Case Behind the Move

Advertising represents a potentially powerful revenue engine for OpenAI. Reports suggest that the company is charging brands approximately $60 for every 1,000 views during this testing phase. As ChatGPT’s user base continues to expand globally, that pricing model could evolve significantly.

Still, the development has sparked debate. Many users have expressed concerns about ads appearing within AI systems that are still evolving and learning from user interactions. The integration of advertising into conversational AI raises questions about transparency, neutrality, and user trust. Observers argue that OpenAI must proceed cautiously to ensure that commercial interests do not compromise the platform’s credibility.

Rivals Take a Different Path

Meanwhile, competition in the AI space remains intense. One of OpenAI’s biggest rivals, Google, has taken a notably different stance. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Demis Hassabis addressed questions about monetization strategies for Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini.

Hassabis made the company’s position clear: “There are no plans to put ads inside Gemini," he said during the event.

As OpenAI experiments with advertising and Google opts for a different route, the AI industry appears to be entering a new phase—one where business models may shape the future user experience as much as the technology itself.