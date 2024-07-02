Live
Just In
Chennai doctors cure jaundice in end-stage Bangladeshi cancer patient
Doctors in Chennai cured jaundice in a 78-year-old end-stage pancreatic cancer patient from Bangladesh using an advanced technology.
New Delhi : Doctors in Chennai cured jaundice in a 78-year-old end-stage pancreatic cancer patient from Bangladesh using an advanced technology.
The patient was taken to doctors at SRM Global Hospitals with jaundice-linked complaints such as loss of appetite, severe itching, and sleeplessness.
"His jaundice was found to be the result of a tumour obstructing the bile duct, leading to the accumulation of the bile," said N.A. Rajesh, Gastroenterologist, SRM Global Hospitals.
He added that the patient was also unable to continue with the chemotherapy treatment with jaundice.
Considering the patient's old age and physical weakness, the doctors opted for a minimally invasive procedure known as choledochoduodenostomy, guided by advanced endoscopic ultrasound technology.
A stent-supported new pathway was created between the bile duct and the duodenum (a part of the small intestine), paving the way for the bile to drain.
Following the procedure, the patient can eat well; and has also found relief from severe itching and sleeplessness. The patient has gone back to his own country where he will undergo palliative cancer care, the doctor said.