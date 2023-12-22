Chrome Enhances Security: Password Safety Tool Now Runs Automatically

Google has introduced an enhancement to the Safety Check feature for Chrome, enabling it to operate automatically in the background on desktops. The Safety Check feature, designed to assess if any saved passwords have been compromised, will now conduct constant checks, providing users with timely alerts regarding passwords that may require immediate modification.



Beyond password security, Safety Check monitors potential issues such as malicious extensions and site permissions, with users able to address Safety Check alerts through Chrome's three-dot menu. Furthermore, Safety Check can revoke a site's permissions if it has not been visited for an extended period.



In addition to these updates, Google unveiled a forthcoming feature for Chrome's tab groups on desktops. This feature will allow users to save tab groups for cross-device utilization, facilitating a seamless transition between devices like home PCs and laptops while travelling. The anticipated rollout of this feature is expected in the coming weeks.



Google also hinted at incorporating features powered by its new AI model, Gemini, into Chrome early in the next year. This aligns with CEO Sundar Pichai's previous announcement that Gemini would be integrated into Chrome, sparking anticipation regarding the practical implications of this AI-powered addition to the browser.