Coming soon! Amazon 'Great Indian Festival' and Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' Sale

The festive season will soon begin in India. E-commerce platforms started gearing up to cash-in the forthcoming festivals. Major online e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart have started advertising festive sales on their website. Amazon created a microsite for its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale, while Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce platforms have not disclosed the dates when the sales will start and only mention that the sales are coming soon.

During this Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will offer 10% instant cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions. As usual, the sale will start early for the Prime members. The e-tailer will give up to 70% off on electronics and accessories.



Also, there will be exchange discounts of up to Rs 13,500 during this sale. Easy buying options will also be offered with Bajaj Finserv credit and debit card. In the sale, the e-tailer will give 'Never Before Prices' on mobiles and accessories. Along with exchange offers and no-cost EMI, buyers will get total damage protection.



Likewise, Flipkart has joined hands with SBI Bank to give a 10% discount during the Big Billion Days. Flipkart Plus members will get an early pass to the sale. During the sale easy purchase options will be available including- no-cost EMI on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI Bank cards and other leading banks, no-cost EMI for Bajaj Finserv customers and debit card EMI options.



As part of this sale, Flipkart customers will get assured cashback on transactions made using Paytm Bank account and wallet. Offers on the smartphones will include mobile protection plan beginning at Re 1, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. In the forthcoming sale, there will be up to 80% off on TVs and appliances and up to 80% off on the electronics, and accessories.

