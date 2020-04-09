Covid-19 Breaks The Launch Of New Emoji Characters

Coronavirus is not only affecting the financial systems of various countries but also making all the tech companies to either postpone or cancel their new launches.

Be it smartphones, gadgets or any other software developments, many of them are still waiting for their launch. The same thing happened with the release of new emoji characters.

Yes…The corporation behind the introduction of new emoji characters 'Unicode Consortium' has decided to postpone the release of 14.0 version of new emoji characters.

It shared this news through its official press release and thus Emoji 14.0 will now appear in smartphones @ 2022. While this decision will not affect the release of Emoji 13.0 version as it was already announced on 10th March.