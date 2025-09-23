Live
Create Stunning Images on WhatsApp: Google Nano Banana AI Now Live!
Highlights
Google’s Nano Banana AI, powered by Gemini 2.5, is now on WhatsApp via Perplexity AI. Easily turn photos or prompts into high-quality, realistic images—try India’s trending AI today!
Google’s Nano Banana AI can make images from photos or descriptions. It can create many types of pictures, like retro portraits or fashion images.
Now, Perplexity AI has made Nano Banana available on WhatsApp. Users can save the Perplexity WhatsApp number +1 (833) 436-3285, start a chat, upload a photo, and give a description. The AI will create a high-quality image based on what you ask.
It is not clear if using it will be free or paid. India has many users, and WhatsApp access will make it easier for more people to try the AI.
