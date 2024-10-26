Diwali Dhamaka with Jio True 5G: Get Festive Vouchers Worth ₹3350

Reliance Jio has launched its exciting 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer, giving users across India the chance to enjoy a variety of festive benefits. By recharging with specific Jio True 5G prepaid plans, customers can receive vouchers totalling ₹3350, redeemable on popular platforms like travel, food delivery, and online shopping.

Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer Details

The offer includes two main prepaid plans. The quarterly plan at ₹899 provides True Unlimited 5G services, unlimited calls, 2GB of data per day, plus an additional 20GB for 90 days. For those seeking a longer-term solution, the annual plan at ₹3599 offers 2.5GB of data daily, ensuring uninterrupted service for a year.

As part of the Diwali Dhamaka offer, Jio is providing several valuable vouchers:

- EaseMyTrip Vouchers: Worth ₹3000, applicable for hotel bookings and air travel.

- Ajio Coupon: A ₹200 discount on purchases of ₹999 or more.

- Swiggy Voucher: A ₹150 discount for food delivery.

How to Redeem Your Vouchers

To redeem these vouchers, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the MyJio app and navigate to the 'Offers' section.

2. Click on 'My winnings' and select the desired coupon.

3. Copy the coupon code, visit the partner website, and apply it at checkout.

The Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer is now live and available until November 5. Don't miss this opportunity to add value to your Jio recharge plans this festive season!